Key Points

The government of Bahrain introduced a new six month training visa

Overview

The government of Bahrain introduced a multiple-entry e-visa for training purposes that will remain valid for a period of six months from the date of issue. Qualified applicants will include foreign nationals traveling to Bahrain to conduct occupation-based training in Bahrain. The e-visa will permit a maximum period of stay of six months and will be extendable for an additional six-month period.?

Eligible applicants can apply online through the government of Bahrain's website so long as they can provide proof of a valid letter issued by the host entity. The letter must outline the purpose of the training.?

What are the Changes?

On 3 September 2022, the government of Bahrain introduced a new e-visa for foreign nationals intending to travel to the country for training purposes. According to the announcement, the new visa is part of the government's initiative to enhance its visa services and promote economic recovery.??

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Bahrain's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.?

Originally published 9 September 2022

