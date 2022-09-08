Key Points

Taiwan will reinstate visa-exempt entry schemes for nationals of the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, members of the European Union and more

Overview

The authorities of Taiwan announced that it will reinstate visa-exempt entry schemes for nationals of the United States (US), Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and member states of the European Union (EU), along with several other nations beginning 12 September 2022. Eligible applicants from the above-mentioned countries will be permitted to enter Taiwan without a visa for the purpose of business, exhibition visits, fact-finding missions, international exchanges, visiting relatives, tourism and social events.

Individuals from these countries traveling to Taiwan for purposes outside of the above-mentioned list should ensure that they hold the appropriate entry documents and approval. For additional information on entry requirements and permitted period of stay, check here .?

What are the Change

On 5 September 2022, the authorities of Taiwan reintroduced visa-exempt entry schemes for foreign nationals from select countries. All arrivals from specified countries will continue to be required to undergo a three-day quarantine period and a four-day self-observation period. These measures will go into effect on 12 September 2022.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the authorities of Taiwan's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 7 September 2022

