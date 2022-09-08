Key Points

Finland will expand its diplomatic services to the countries of India and Pakistan beginning 1 September 2022

Overview

The government of Finland announced that it will open an Embassy office in Islamabad, Pakistan and a Consulate General office in Mumbai, India on 1 September 2022. For the time being, the Embassy of Finland in Islamabad will only be able to provide emergency passport services, but is expected to expand to all consular needs, including the issuance of visas. Until then, foreign nationals seeking broader service in the area are encouraged to make appointments with the Embassy of Finland in Abu Dhabi.

What are the Changes?

The government of Finland will open two new diplomatic missions on 1 September 2022. According to the update, the new offices are part of Finland's effort to continue to expand the network of Finnish missions abroad.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 7 September, 2022

