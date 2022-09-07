ARTICLE

Effective September 12, 2022, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) will reinstate visa exemption treatment for the nationals of the US, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, certain European countries (Schengen Area, plus Ireland and the UK), and Taiwan's diplomatic allies. The CECC reminds the public that the aforementioned border measures and relevant epidemic prevention measures will be adjusted on a rolling basis based on developments in the pandemic.

