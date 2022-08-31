Key Points

The government of Denmark updated its guidelines for day-of biometric appointments

Overview

The government of Denmark introduced new guidelines for the booking of a preliminary work permit through the quick job start program for work permits granted under the Fast Track scheme or for visa-exempt nationals and applicants holding valid Schengen visas. Applicants will now be required to schedule appointments for biometrics prior to 12:00 p.m. for an appointment requested for the following day.

Preliminary work permits allow foreign national applicants who applied for work authorization to begin working while the official work permit is processed.

What are the Changes?

The Danish government will require biometric appointments to be scheduled by mid-day on the day preceding the intended appointment. Previously, qualified applicants were permitted to schedule the biometric appointments for the same day. According to the government announcement, this change will allow for smoother and more efficient processing times.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 30 August 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.