Key Points

The government of South Korea lifted K-ETA requirements for travelers who require a visa to enter the country

The government of South Korea expanded the requirement for K-ETA entry permissions to include Jeju Island

Overview

The government of South Korea announced that all visa-exempt travelers entering South Korea, including from Jeju Island, will be required to apply for Electronic Travel Authorization (K-ETA) prior to boarding a flight for the country effective 1 September 2022.

Travelers can apply online through the K-ETA website or through the mobile app. These travelers will be exempt from the requirement to submit an Arrival Card beginning 1 September 2022. The Arrival Card contains information on the traveler and the purpose of their visit to South Korea.?

The government also announced it will lift the requirement for visa required nationals to apply for K-ETA approval in addition to a visa.?

What are the Changes?

According to the announcement, the government of South Korea introduced K-ETA requirements for travelers entering via Jeju Island to prevent travelers from using the island as an entry point into the country when K-ETA approval is denied.??

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of South Korea's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.?

Originally published 30 August 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.