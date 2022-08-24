Key Points

Japan introduced a new online short-term stay visa for nationals of Canada and the United States on 18 August 2022

Overview

The government of Japan will open online short-term stay visa services to Canadian and United States (U.S.) nationals beginning 18 August 2022. Eligible applicants will have access to reduced application steps. The short-term stay visa will permit a maximum period of stay of up to 90 days for unpaid business activities and tourism purposes.

Eligible Canadian and U.S. applicants can apply for an eVisa through the government of Japan's website. Holders of the eVisa will need to present a digital copy of the confirmation of the visa issuance notice upon arrival at a Japanese airport. For additional information on the issuance of the eVisa, check here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Japan introduced a new 90-day online short-term stay visa for nationals of Canadian and the U.S. Eligible applicants should continue to ensure that they adhere to all entry requirements, including COVID-19 restrictions, and register through Japan's new Registrations for Entrants, Returnees and Follow-Up System.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Japan's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 22 August 2022

