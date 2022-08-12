Key Points

The government of Thailand will launch a long-term resident visa on 1 September 2022

The long-term resident visa will be available to highly skilled foreign nationals, remote workers and wealthy foreign nationals

Overview

The government of Thailand will launch a 10-year long-term resident (LTR) visa on 1 September 2022. The visa will be available to high potential foreign nationals and will be offered in four categories:

Wealthy global citizens: for foreign nationals holding at least ? one million in assets;

Wealthy pensioners: for retirees aged 50 years and older who have an annual pension or stable income;

Work-from-Thailand professionals: for remote workers working for well-established overseas companies; or

Highly skilled professionals: for professionals or experts who have been hired to work in target industries in Thailand. These industries include higher education institutions, research centers or specialized training institutions in Thailand or a Thai government agency.

Spouses and children under 20 years of age will be permitted to travel and remain with the primary LTR visa holder throughout the validity period of the LTR visa. The LTR visa will be granted for a maximum period of 10 years and can be renewed.

In addition, the government will introduce reduced requirements for the LTR visa application process, including removing employment ratios. As such, companies hiring a foreign national under an LTR visa will not be required to employ four Thai citizens per foreign national employee. Holders of the LTR visa will also be exempt from having to obtain a re-entry permit when exiting and returning to Thailand.

For additional qualification requirements for each category under the LTR visa, check here .

What are the Changes?

The government of Thailand will launch a new long-term resident visa on 1 September 2022. According to the government announcement, this visa will help boost Thailand's economy and expand the government's ability to attract more foreign nationals. The government stated that it aims to attract over one million high potential foreign nationals over the next five years.

Originally published AUGUST 11, 2022

