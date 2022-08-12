Key Points??
- Costa Rica reduced the period of stay for visa-exempt nationals traveling for the purpose of business or tourism
Overview
The government of Costa Rica introduced a resolution that will reduce the maximum period of stay to 30 days per visit for visa-exempt tourists and business visitors. Eligible visa-exempt nationals will now need to apply for a visa extension if they seek to remain in Costa Rica for over 30 days. The government also expanded the list of visa-exempt nationals.
What are the Changes?
The government of Costa Rica reduced the maximum period of stay for visa-exempt nationals to a period of 30 days. Previously, visa-exempt nationals were permitted to stay a maximum of 90 days.
Originally published AUGUST 11, 2022
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.