Key Points??

Costa Rica reduced the period of stay for visa-exempt nationals traveling for the purpose of business or tourism

Overview

The government of Costa Rica introduced a resolution that will reduce the maximum period of stay to 30 days per visit for visa-exempt tourists and business visitors. Eligible visa-exempt nationals will now need to apply for a visa extension if they seek to remain in Costa Rica for over 30 days. The government also expanded the list of visa-exempt nationals.

What are the Changes?

The government of Costa Rica reduced the maximum period of stay for visa-exempt nationals to a period of 30 days. Previously, visa-exempt nationals were permitted to stay a maximum of 90 days.

Originally published AUGUST 11, 2022

Originally published AUGUST 11, 2022