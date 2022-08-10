ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Cabinet of Barbados on July 28, 2022, approved the expansion of visa waiver arrangements for all passport holders from an additional 43 countries for a maximum period of 90 days.

Permanent Secretary (Ag), Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kay Sealy, explained that the move to add these countries to Barbados' visa waiver list is intended to enhance business and investment opportunities and facilitate the ease of travel for tourists.

The 43 countries are as follows:

Africa: Algeria, Angola, Benin, Cape Verde, Central Africa Republic, Chad, Comoros, Republic of Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Djibouti, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Republic of Madagascar, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Sao Tomé and Principe, The Republic of Sudan, The Republic of South Sudan and Togo.

Europe: Andorra, Macedonia and Montenegro.

Middle East: Kuwait and Lebanon.

Asia: Bhutan, Cambodia, Mongolia, Nepal and Pakistan.

The Americas: Bolivia, Ecuador, Honduras and Paraguay.

The Pacific Region: Cook Islands, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru and Palau Islands.

Originally Published by Barbados Government Information Service

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.