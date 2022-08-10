Key Points

Colombia will increase government processing times for visas and work permits effective 22 October 2022 and introduce new visa types

Overview

The government of Colombia introduced several new visa types and changes to its immigration laws that will be implemented on 22 October 2022. ?Under these changes, the government will introduce a new remote work visa and increase processing times of work permits and visas.?According to the announcement, the visa application processing time will increase from 5-10 business days to around 30 business days. The issuance of the e-visa will increase from three business days to 10 business days.

The government will also introduce the Internationalization Promotion Visa, which will be open to foreign nationals holding a graduate degree in basic or applied sciences, engineering, mathematics, or other related fields. This category will permit a maximum validity period of two years.

What are the Changes?

The government of Colombia will implement immigration changes and introduce new visa types on 22 October 2022. The government will introduce a remote work visa and the Internationalization Promotion Visa, and it will increase visa processing times under these new measures.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 9 August 2022

