Key Points

The Netherlands will allow entry visa exempt foreign nationals to begin working in the country without having to obtain a provisional residence permit, known as a residence endorsement sticker

Overview

The government of the Netherlands announced that highly skilled foreign nationals who are exempt from requiring an entry visa will no longer require a provisional residence permit (MVV), known as a residence endorsement sticker, to begin working while the official residence permit is processed. As a result, entry visa exempt foreign nationals will be permitted to begin working upon arrival in the Netherlands if they have received a work authorization letter from the Dutch authorities issued after 22 July 2022 and have filed a residence permit application.

These measures will remain in effect until at least 22 January 2023. Visa-exempt foreign nationals who applied for a residence permit prior to 22 July 2022 will still be required to obtain a residence endorsement sticker before beginning to work in the Netherlands.

What are the Changes?

The government of the Netherlands introduced work permission changes for foreign nationals exempt from requiring an entry visa to enter the country. Some entry visa exempt nationals include citizens of Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, South Korea, Switzerland, and citizens of the European Union and the European Economic Area.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of the Netherland's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 09 August 2022

