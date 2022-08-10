ARTICLE

On 18 April 2022, the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) introduced a new entry system for visitors to the UAE. First-time applicants will not require a host or sponsor for the entry visa types. All entry visas will be made available for single or multiple entries and can be renewed for similar periods. Applications for these entry visas will open in September 2022.

Originally published 9 August 2022

