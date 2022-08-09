Israel:
New Eligibility For Hi-Tech Visa
09 August 2022
Envoy Global, Inc.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Key Points
- Companies hiring foreign nationals requiring an entry visa will
now be permitted to apply for a B-1 Hi-Tech visa on behalf of the
foreign national employee
Overview
The government of Israel introduced new eligibility
changes for the B-1 Hi-Tech (HIT 365) visa on 26
July 2022. Entry-visa required foreign nationals, with a job offer
from a hi-tech company, will now be permitted to apply under this
work authorization pathway.
The Hi-Tech visa is intended for companies in high-tech
industries that are registered with the Israeli government.
Generally, this work authorization type is processed quicker than
other work permit categories in Israel.
What are the Changes?
The government of Israel opened the B-1 Hi-Tech visa to entry
visa-required foreign nationals. Since 2019, entry visa-required
foreign nationals have been unable to apply for the B-1 Hi-Tech
visa. Instead, they had to seek alternative immigration permissions
through authorization types.
Looking Ahead
Continue to check the government of Israel's website and
Envoy's website for
the latest updates and information.
Originally published 08 August 2022
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Immigration from Israel
Immigration Comparative Guide
Matthew and Partners Advocates LLP
Immigration Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Kenya, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
Pilot Program Passport Renewal For Citizens
Envoy Global, Inc.
On 13 June 2022, the government of South Africa introduced a pilot project to ease the passport renewal process for South African nationals living in the United Kingdom (UK).
New EVisa Issuance At The End Of 2022
Envoy Global, Inc.
Ghana will introduce a new eVisa service for visa-required foreign nationals entering the country for tourism or business at the end of 2022.
How To Obtain A Ghana Work And Residence Permit In 2021
Firmus Advisory
Getting a Work and Residence Permit in any country is not that easy -at least there will be quite a lot of paper work- but it is not impossible. The truth is, no immigration officials will just hand you a Residence or Work Permit.
The Critical Skills List & High Skilled Immigration
Envoy Global, Inc.
The government of South Africa generally maintains a system of immigration with a focus on recruiting foreign nationals during times of high labor demand. In a whitepaper published in 2017 by the South African Department...