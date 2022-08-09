Key Points

Companies hiring foreign nationals requiring an entry visa will now be permitted to apply for a B-1 Hi-Tech visa on behalf of the foreign national employee

Overview

The government of Israel introduced new eligibility changes for the B-1 Hi-Tech (HIT 365) visa on 26 July 2022. Entry-visa required foreign nationals, with a job offer from a hi-tech company, will now be permitted to apply under this work authorization pathway.

The Hi-Tech visa is intended for companies in high-tech industries that are registered with the Israeli government. Generally, this work authorization type is processed quicker than other work permit categories in Israel.

What are the Changes?

The government of Israel opened the B-1 Hi-Tech visa to entry visa-required foreign nationals. Since 2019, entry visa-required foreign nationals have been unable to apply for the B-1 Hi-Tech visa. Instead, they had to seek alternative immigration permissions through authorization types.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 08 August 2022

