Key Points

The government of Portugal approved changes to its immigration laws for foreign nationals from the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries on 21 July 2022

Overview

The government of Portugal introduced changes to the Law on Foreign Nationals on 21 July 2022. Under these changes,?the government of Portugal will streamline visa processing for citizens from the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) . These countries include Angola, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, São Tomé and Príncipe, and Timor-Leste.

Citizens of CPLP's member states will only be required to complete a background check as part of the application process. The government will also reduce labor market testing requirements for CPLP citizens applying for residence.

What are the Changes?

On 21 July 2022, the Portuguese government introduced changes to its immigration laws. These measures aim to streamline immigration measures for foreign nationals from CPLCs.

Looking Ahead

The changes have already been approved by the Portuguese Parliament and are expected to become effective in September 2022. Continue to check the government of Portugal's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 08 August 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.