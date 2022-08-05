Singapore / August 4 , 2022

Increase of Qualifying Salaries and introduction of a Complementarity Assessment Framework

The Singapore Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has increased the qualifying salary for highly skilled workers per September 1, 2022 and introduced a points-based system called "Complementarity Assessment Framework" (COMPASS) per September 1, 2023.

The new minimum salary will apply to Employment Pass (EP) and S Pass (SP) applications. The new EP salary will be benchmarked to salaries of the top third of the local Professional, Managerial, Executive, and Technical occupations (PMET) workforce to ensure the quality of EP holders. The revised salary for workers in the financial sector will be SGD 5'500 per month, while that for workers in all other sectors will be SGD 5'000 per month.

The MOM will also increase the qualifying salaries and levies for S Pass holders as well as reduce the S Pass quota in the manufacturing, construction, marine shipyard, and process sectors to 15% of the total workforce.

Singapur / 4. August 2022

Erhöhung der qualifizierten Gehälter und Einführung eines Rahmens für die Bewertung der Komplementarität

Das singapurische Arbeitsministerium (MOM) hat das Qualifikationsgehalt für hochqualifizierte Arbeitskräfte zum 1. September 2022 erhöht und zum 1. September 2023 ein punktebasiertes System namens "Complementarity Assessment Framework" (COMPASS) eingeführt.

Das neue Mindestgehalt gilt für Anträge auf einen «Employment Pass» (EP) und einen «S Pass» (SP). Das neue EPGehalt wird an den Gehältern des obersten Drittels der lokalen Fach-, Führungs-, Leitungs- und technischen Berufe (PMET) gemessen, um die Qualität der EP-Inhaber zu gewährleisten. Das überarbeitete Gehalt für Beschäftigte im Finanzsektor wird 5'500 SGD pro Monat betragen, während das Gehalt für Beschäftigte in allen anderen Sektoren 5'000 SGD pro Monat betragen wird.

Das MOM wird auch die qualifizierenden Gehälter und Abgaben für S-Pass-Inhaber erhöhen und die S-Pass-Quote in den Sektoren Fertigung, Bau, Schiffswerft und Verarbeitung auf 15 % der Gesamtbelegschaft senken.

Barbados / August 4, 2022

Introduction of a digital nomad visa

The Barbados Government already announced the introduction of a "Barbados Welcome Stamp" for digital nomads on June 30, 2020. The Barbados Welcome Stamp is a visa that allows digital nomads to work remotely in Barbados for up to 12 months. The visa is only for digital nomads who are locally employed or self-employed outside Barbados. Visa applications can be made online through the following link: https://barbadoswelcomestamp.bb/applynow/.

Applicants must show that they earn at least USD 50,000 per year or have sufficient financial resources when submitting their application. Digital nomads in Barbados are not required to pay income tax in Barbados.

Barbados / 4. August 2022

Einführung eines digitalen Nomadenvisums

Die Regierung von Barbados hat bereits angekündigt, am 30. Juni 2020 einen "Barbados Welcome Stamp" für digitale Nomaden einzuführen. Der Barbados Welcome Stamp ist ein Visum, welches digitalen Nomaden ermöglicht, bis zu 12 Monate in Barbados zu arbeiten. Das Visum gilt nur für digitale Nomaden, die ausserhalb von Barbados angestellt oder selbstständig sind. Visumanträge können online über den folgenden Link gestellt werden: https://barbadoswelcomestamp.bb/applynow/.

Die Antragsteller müssen bei der Einreichung ihres Antrags nachweisen, dass sie mindestens 50.000 USD pro Jahr verdienen oder über ausreichende finanzielle Mittel verfügen. Digitale Nomaden in Barbados müssen in Barbados keine Einkommensteuer zahlen.

Spain / August 4, 2022

Taxation of income for foreign working days

In a Spanish court ruling at the end of June, a ruling was issued regarding the tax exemption of earned income relating to foreign working days.

For directors or members of the board of directors who have their tax residency in Spain, income from work performed abroad for a company or permanent establishment not domiciled in Spain may be exempt from Spanish taxation. However, there is a maximum limit to this, which is EUR 60,100 in 2022.

One should therefore review the remuneration of directors or members of the board of directors who are resident in Spain but may still be working for non-Spanish companies or permanent establishments. If a split of the remuneration is possible, then one can benefit from the above-mentioned tax exemption accordingly.

Spanien / 4. August 2022

Besteuerung von Einkommen für Auslandsarbeitstage

In einem spanischen Gerichtsurteil wurde Ende Juni ein Ruling bezüglich der Steuerfreiheit von Erwerbseinkommen, welches sich auf ausländische Erwerbstage bezieht, gefällt.

Für Direktoren oder Mitglieder des Verwaltungsrates mit Steuerwohnsitz in Spanien kann das Erwerbseinkommen, welches sich auf Auslandsarbeitstage für eine nicht in Spanien domizilierte Gesellschaft oder Betriebstätte bezieht, von der spanischen Besteuerung ausgenommen werden. Es gibt jedoch hierzu eine maximale Grenze, welche im Jahr 2022 EUR 60'100 beträgt.

Man sollte daher die Vergütung von Direktoren oder Mitgliedern des Verwaltungsrates, welche in Spanien ansässig sind, aber möglicherweise noch für nicht-spanische Gesellschaften oder Betriebsstätte tätig sind, die Vergütung überprüfen. Wenn eine Aufteilung der Vergütung möglich ist, dann kann man von dieser oben genannten Steuerbefreiung entsprechend profitieren

Global Mobility: International Dual Career Survey Report 2022

Most of spoused of employees, who become offered an international assignment, would like to work in the host country as well. Even companies as well as the legislations in a lot of countries have changed in the last two decades, however, there is still some room for improvement.

In June, the 2022 report about Dual Career Survey has been published. You can find the report here: https://www.permitsfoundation.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/2022.06.30_HR_Survey_Final_Report.pdf

One of the questions the participants had been asked, was whether in their opinion dual careers and partner issues will become more important to their organisation. The answer was that 61 % of the participants thought that the importance remain the same. Further, when asked how many employee's had turned down an international assignment because of the partner's career or employment between 2018 to 2021, then the answer was at least 50%.

Therefore it is also understandable, that global mobility professionals would like to see that accompanying partners and spouses would have automatically also the right to work from the beginning in the country they are assigned to. In their opinion this would help a lot for employees accepting an assignment as well as for the success of an assignment. This would also help that the number of rejections of such assignment offers will decrease drastically.

Global Mobility: International Dual Career Survey Report 2022

Die meisten Partner der Mitarbeiter, denen eine internationale Entsendung angeboten wird, möchten auch im Gastland arbeiten. Auch wenn sich sowohl die Unternehmen als auch die Gesetzgebung in vielen Ländern in den letzten zwanzig Jahren verändert haben, gibt es immer noch Raum für Verbesserungen.

Im Juni wurde der Bericht 2022 über die Dual Career Survey veröffentlicht, welchen Sie hier finden können: https://www.permitsfoundation.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/2022.06.30_HR_Survey_Final_Report.pdf

Eine der Fragen, die den Teilnehmern gestellt wurde, war, ob ihrer Meinung nach Doppelkarrieren und Partnerfragen in ihrem Unternehmen an Bedeutung gewinnen werden. Die Antwort lautete, dass 61 % der Teilnehmer der Meinung sind, dass die Bedeutung gleichgeblieben ist. Auf die Frage, wie viele Mitarbeiter in den Jahren 2018 bis 2021 einen Auslandseinsatz wegen der Karriere oder Beschäftigung des Partners abgelehnt hatten, waren dies mind. 50%.

Daher ist es auch verständlich, dass Global Mobility Experten sich wünschen, dass mitreisende Partner und Ehegatten automatisch auch das Recht haben, von Anfang an in dem Land zu arbeiten, in das sie entsandt werden. Ihrer Meinung nach würde dies sowohl den Arbeitnehmern, die eine Entsendung annehmen, als auch dem Erfolg einer Entsendung sehr helfen. Die Anzahl der Ablehnungen würde sich damit ebenfalls drastisch senken lassen.

