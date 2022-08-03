Finland:
Fast Track Update
03 August 2022
Fakhoury Global Immigration
The Finnish Immigration Service has started a 'Fast
Track' service, which will allow applicants to travel to
Finland immediately after they receive an acceptance from Migri for
work permits approved in the specialist category.
When an applicant submits the application online, they can apply
for the D visa at the same time. Once the applicant receives the
decision, the D visa will be inserted in the passport and the
residence permit card will be delivered to the applicant upon
arrival in Finland.
Keep in mind that using the Fast Track option, applicants will
need to schedule an appointment within 5 days after submitting the
application online.
