The Finnish Immigration Service has started a 'Fast Track' service, which will allow applicants to travel to Finland immediately after they receive an acceptance from Migri for work permits approved in the specialist category.

When an applicant submits the application online, they can apply for the D visa at the same time. Once the applicant receives the decision, the D visa will be inserted in the passport and the residence permit card will be delivered to the applicant upon arrival in Finland.

Keep in mind that using the Fast Track option, applicants will need to schedule an appointment within 5 days after submitting the application online.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.