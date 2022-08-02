Key Points

Colombia will introduce a new two-year remote work visa in October 2022

Overview

The government of Colombia will introduce a remote work visa beginning 22 October 2022.

Eligible applicants will need:

A passport valid for up to three months after the expiration of the visa;

A letter from the sending company where the foreign national provides services. The letter must be translated into Spanish or English and provide details on the position and the type of remuneration received;

Copies of bank statements that prove their income is at least equivalent to the current minimum monthly wages in Colombia; and

Hold insurance that will cover their stay in Colombia for illness, maternity, disability, hospitalization and other considerations.

The visa will be valid for up to two years. Dependents will be allowed to travel with the primary visa holder.

What are the Changes?

The government of Colombia is expected to introduce a new two-year remote work visa option for foreign nationals employed by a company located outside of the country. Foreign nationals who intend to travel to Colombia will be permitted to enter the country so long as they have the proper entry permissions, including an entry permit. After entering the country, foreign nationals will have 90 days to apply for remote work status.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Colombia's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 1 August, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.