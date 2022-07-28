Key Points

Ghana will introduce a new eVisa service for visa-required foreign nationals entering the country for tourism or business at the end of 2022

Overview

The government of Ghana reportedly will introduce an eVisa service at the end of 2022. The service will be available to visa-required foreign nationals traveling for the purpose of tourism or business. The eVisa will be issued through the Ghanaian diplomatic mission that would have previously issued physical visas.

What are the Changes?

The government of Ghana plans to introduce a new eVisa for visa-required foreign nationals seeking entrance into the country. According to the government, the eVisa will ease the administrative burdens of issuing physical visas to eligible foreign nationals.

Looking Ahead

The government of Ghana is expected to release further details concerning the eVisa towards the end of 2022.

Originally published JULY 27, 2022

