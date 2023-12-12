Portugal, a country with the oldest borders in Europe, is easily accessible in terms of travel to and from the rest of the world, which makes it a very popular destination. The archipelagos of the Azores and Madeira are autonomous regions of Portugal and, like the mainland, offer amazing weather, a relaxed lifestyle, superb cuisine, excellent wines, and stunning scenery.

The Portugal D7 Visa, which is often called the Passive Income Visa, is a good residence option for non-EU citizens/ EEA Nationals who want to live in Portugal.

The D7 Visa is also an excellent option for pensioners who have sufficient passive foreign income to support themselves. This income can be, for example, from: property rentals, financial investments, profits and dividends from a company, pensions, etc.

It is important to note that it is not possible to work in Portugal with a D7 Visa.

What do you need to do to apply for the D7 Visa?

STEP 1

The first step is to obtain a Portuguese tax number and open a bank account at a Portuguese bank. Once the bank account has been opened, you need to deposit a minimum amount of funds, as set out below:

If you are applying on your own in 2024, you need to deposit EUR 9,840 per year, or more; OR

If you are applying as a couple, you need to deposit EUR 14,760 per year, or more.

This is a low minimum income requirement, and if you can prove that your income is above this amount, your D7 Visa application has a better chance of being successful.

STEP 2

The second step is to secure long-term accommodation in Portugal. This includes either buying a property (no minimum amount required on the price), or renting a property for at least 12 months.

STEP 3

The third step is to submit an online application for an interview with the Portuguese Consulate, in your country of residence.

After the Portuguese Consulate has concluded the analysis of your application and the documents submitted, they will issue a Visa which is valid for 4 months, and will allow you to travel to Portugal (two entries into the country), to submit your residence permit application to the Portuguese Immigration authorities (AIMA).

AIMA will analyse the application and then issue the D7 Visa, which will be valid for 2 years. During those 2 years, you need to stay in Portugal for at least 6 consecutive months or 8 intermittent months, per year.

If you continue to meet all the requirements, your D7 Visa will be renewable for another 3 years.

Other advantages of a D7 Visa

Permanent Visa Free entry and movement in the Schengen Area, for up to 90 days out of any 180 days.

Access to Educational institutions in Portugal (including those teaching in English, French and German).

After a period of 5 years, being able to apply for permanent residence or Portuguese citizenship.

What is the Difference between a Golden Visa and a D7 Visa?

There are two major differences between the Golden Visa and a D7 Visa.

The first difference is that the Golden Visa requires a significant investment when compared to the D7 Visa.

In addition, the minimum stay requirements are very different: with a D7 Visa, the applicant cannot be outside of Portugal for more than 6 consecutive months in any 12 month period or 8 intermittent months over 24 months, in any one calendar year, whereas with a Golden Visa only 7 days a year, on average, is required to be spent in Portugal.

Why Should You Reach out To Dixcart?

Dixcart Portugal have helped hundreds of families with visas in Portugal and we acknowledge your trust to assist you with the process of applying for your D7 Visa and referring you to an independent legal advisor.

In addition, more than just a Visa is required when relocating to Portugal. Dixcart can provide tax planning, among other services, that can assist when relocating. Tax planning is considered necessary before your actual move to Portugal, as arriving unprepared may result in unfavourable tax consequences that could have easily been avoided.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.