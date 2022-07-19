Key Points

Kazakhstan will open visa-free travel options to nationals of China, India, and Iran

Overview

The government of Kazakhstan introduced visa-free entry regimes for citizens of China, India, and Iran on 7 July 2022. Citizens of these countries will be permitted to enter Kazakhstan without a visa for a maximum period of 14 days for limited activities.

What are the Changes?

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Kazakhstan's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 18 July 2022

