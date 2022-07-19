Kazakhstan:
Visa-Free Travel Expanded For Nationals Of Select Countries
19 July 2022
Envoy Global, Inc.
Key Points
- Kazakhstan will open visa-free travel options to nationals of
China, India, and Iran
Overview
The government of Kazakhstan introduced visa-free
entry regimes for citizens of China, India, and
Iran on 7 July 2022. Citizens of these countries
will be permitted to enter Kazakhstan without a visa for a maximum
period of 14 days for limited activities.
What are the Changes?
On 7 July 2022, the government of Kazakhstan launched visa-free
travel options for citizens of the countries of China, India and
Iran. Citizens of these countries will be permitted to enter
Kazakhstan for a maximum period of 14 days for the purpose of
tourism or business travel.
Looking Ahead
Continue to check the government of Kazakhstan's
website
and Envoy's website
for the latest updates and information.
Originally published 18 July 2022
