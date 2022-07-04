Key Points

Travelers entering Qatar for the World Cup in the Fall of 2022 will need to apply for an identification card that will serve as an entry visa and allow the holder to travel around Qatar

Overview

The government of Qatar will require all foreign nationals traveling to the country for the World Cup to apply for a Hayya Card. The Hayya Card is an identification card that will also serve as an entry visa for foreign nationals who have obtained tickets for the World Cup. The card will be available in a digital format and applications can be submitted through the government of Qatar's website. All foreign nationals, including nationals and residents of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, will need to obtain the card to enter the country for the World Cup.

To obtain the card, applicants will need to provide proof of the following:

Match ticket details;

Personal information, including uploading a photo of a valid passport, date of birth and nationality.

Once submitted, applicants will receive information regarding the status of the application. If approved, applicants will be able to obtain their digital Hayya Card through the Hayya application.

The Hayya Card will be valid for international visitors from 1 November 2022 to 1 January 2023.

Travelers must adhere to Qatar's COVID-19 entry health measures, which include providing proof of vaccination, certificate of recovery (if applicable) and a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours of departure. For additional information on COVID-19 measures for entering Qatar, check here . European Union citizens and GCC nationals may be subject to different entrance requirements .

The government of Qatar is currently experiencing processing delays for immigration authorization types, including tourism, business and family visa applications. The Ministry of Labor may stop the processing of all visa types beginning in August 2022 to reduce processing delays and backlogs. For further information regarding travel to Qatar, check here .

What are the Changes?

Foreign national travelers seeking entrance into Qatar for the World Cup will need to ensure that they have applied for and received a Hayya identification card. This card will serve as an entry visa and allow the traveler to transit throughout Qatar.

Originally published JULY 1, 2022

