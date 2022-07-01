Key Points

Employers will need to complete a Registration for Entrants, Returnees and Follow-Up System as part of the visa application process

Overview

As of 10 June 2022, the government of Japan requires employers of foreign nationals to complete a Certificate for Completion on the Registrations for Entrants, Returnees and Follow-Up System (ERFS) . The ERFS will need to be obtained for the following groups of foreign nationals to enter Japan:

Foreign nationals applying for a short-term stay visa (less than three months) for the purpose of business and employment.

Foreign nationals applying for long-term work authorization.

Foreign nationals applying for a short-term stay visa for tourism.

Applications must be submitted online by the corporate sponsor of the incoming foreign national employee. Within the application, the employer will need to include information regarding the foreign national who will be entering Japan, including information on the expected date of entry, the foreign national's personal information, and the address that the foreign national will reside at while in Japan.

What are the Changes?

The government of Japan introduced a new entrance measure that must be completed by the sponsor of foreign national employees seeking to enter the country. The completed ERFS will need to be submitted along with any other documents required for the visa application.

Looking Ahead

