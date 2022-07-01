Key Points

Sweden launched a new residence permit for highly qualified individuals who seek to work or start a business in the country

Overview

The government of Sweden launched a residence permit for highly qualified persons seeking to work or start a business in Sweden. The permit can be granted for a minimum period of three months to a maximum period of nine months. Dependent family members will not be permitted to travel with the residence permit holder to Sweden. Qualified applicants will be required to provide proof of the following:

Have completed studies corresponding to an advanced level degree;

Plan to seek employment or explore the possibility of starting a business in Sweden;

Can financially support themselves while applying for the period and throughout their stay in Sweden;

Hold comprehensive health insurance that is valid in Sweden;

Hold a passport that is valid for the duration of stay in Sweden;

Reside outside of Sweden when the application is submitted.

Applicants must hold a 60-credit master's degree; a 120-credit master's degree; a professional degree worth 60-330 credits; or a postgraduate/PhD level degree.

Within the application, applicants must enclose a letter of consent granting the Swedish Council for Higher Education (UHR) the right to contact the higher institutions in the applicant's home country to verify the education documents.

For additional information on application document requirements, click here .

What are the Changes?

The government of Sweden released information for a residence permit for highly qualified persons who seek to work or establish a business in Sweden. Eligible applicants must hold an approved advanced degree and meet other requirements.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Sweden's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

