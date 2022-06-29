Key Points

Residents of Hong Kong and British National Overseas passport holders will be permitted to apply for a visa entry waiver (K-ETA)

Overview

The government of South Korea will resume visa-free travel options for residents of Hong Kong beginning 1 July 2022. Residents of Hong Kong and British National Overseas (BNO) passport holders will be permitted to apply for Korean electronic travel authorization (K-ETA) in order to benefit from visa-free travel to South Korea. Applicants must apply for a K-ETA at least 72 hours prior to boarding. The government advised additional entrance screening measures may apply due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What are the Changes?

The government of South Korea will resume visa-free travel with Hong Kong in July 2022. The government stated that delays in K-ETA approval processing times are expected due to the increased volume in applications. Currently, 104 countries and jurisdictions benefit from visa-free travel with South Korea.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of South Korea's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 28 June, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.