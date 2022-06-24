Key Points

The government of Japan will extend the validity of the certificate of eligibility depending on when the certificate was issued

Overview

The government of Japan updated the validity period of the certificate of eligibility (COE) on 22 June 2022. The COE is required for immigration clearance into Japan. The following extensions will apply:

COEs issued between 1 January 2020 and 30 April 2022 will remain valid until 31 October 2022.

COEs issued between 1 May 2022 and 31 July 2022 will remain valid for six months from the date of issuance.

COEs issued on or after 1 August 2022 will be valid for a period of three months from the date of issuance.

The government noted that this change will allow eligible applicants additional time to enter the country. Applicants must also continue to meet the conditions of the COE for the certificate to remain valid. The COE holder must ensure that they hold a valid employment offer and proof that the organization is able to continue to offer employment to the foreign national. All applicable information must be provided when the applicant applies for an entry visa at any diplomatic mission abroad.

What are the Changes?

The government of Japan updated the validity of COEs on 22 June 2022. The extension will vary depending on the date of which the COE was issued and will be applied automatically so long as the COE's holder's conditions for issuance have not changed. The government stated that this change was made as a consideration for foreign nationals who have been unable to enter Japan or have had to delay entry into the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 23 June 2022

