Key Points

Processing delays expected for several immigration category applications through September 2022

Overview

The government of Denmark announced that application processing times will be delayed as applications submitted under the Special Act on residence permits for displaced persons from Ukraine are prioritized. Delays are expected to continue until September 2022 and will affect the following application categories:

Family reunification applications (seven to nine months);

Short-term visas (45 days for new applications, nine months for application appeals, six months for extensions);

Permanent residence permits (13 months);

Residence cards (five to six months);

Modifications of personal data, including home addresses (six to seven months).

For additional information on processing time based on application category, check here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Denmark announced that application processing delays for several immigration application types are expected to continue until September 2022. Applicants who applied for one of these categories, who are still waiting for an answer should expect the application to be processed under these new timeframes.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Denmark's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 21 June 2022

