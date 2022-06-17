ARTICLE

USA / June 16, 2022

Repeal of COVID-19 test requirement for entry to the US as of June 12, 2022

The Biden Administration has lifted the COVID-19 testing requirement for entries into the United States of America as of June 12, 2022. All air travelers 2 years of age or older were previously required to present a negative COVID-19 test result (not older than 24 hours) or present proof of recovery from COVID-19 in the past 90 days at boarding.

However, the vaccination requirement will still apply to all air travelers who are not U.S. citizen as well as travelers entering the USA on a "non-immigrant visa".

The health authorities continue to recommend vaccination and testing before all travel to the USA.



USA / 16. Juni 2022

Aufhebung der Covid-19-Testpflicht bei der Einreise in die USA seit dem 12. Juni 2022

Die Biden-Administration hat per 12. Juni 2022 die Covid-19-Testpflicht für die Einreise in die Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika aufgehoben. Alle Reisenden des Flugverkehrs, die 2 Jahre oder älter waren, mussten bis anhin ein negatives COVID-19-Testergebnis (nicht älter als 24 Stunden) oder einen Nachweis über die Genesung von Covid-19 in den letzten 90 Tagen beim Boarding vorlegen.

Aufrechterhalten bleibt jedoch die Impfpflicht für alle Reisenden des Flugverkehrs, welche mit einem «Nonimmigrant Visa» einreisen möchten bzw. nicht amerikanische Staatsbürger sind.

Die Gesundheitsbehörde empfiehlt weiterhin die Impfung und den Test vor allen Reisen in die USA.



Switzerland / June 16, 2022

More labor market controls in 2021 despite the pandemic

The accompanying measures concern the implementation of the regulations from the Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons between Switzerland and the EU in the context of postings to Switzerland. They concern the control activities of the enforcement authorities regarding compliance with the employment and wage conditions of foreign employees in Switzerland.

The current report of the cantonal enforcement authorities shows a decrease in the number of checks carried out in the pandemic year 2020 of 17% and a slight increase of 5% in the year 2021. Thus, the Swiss authorities checked 33% of posted workers, 33% of self-employed service providers and 6% of Swiss employers.

In the sectors with a generally binding collective labor agreement, 21% of the checks resulted in a fine. In the sectors without a generally binding collective labor agreement, among Swiss employers and among self-employed service providers, the number of violations decreased slightly.

The labor market inspectors worked significantly more against illicit employment in 2021. Companies and persons were mainly inspected in the main construction industry, ancillary construction, hospitality, and trade sectors. Foreign workers were targeted by the labor inspectors, who forwarded approximately 13,268 suspicious cases to the cantonal control authorities, which is 24% higher than in the previous year.



Schweiz / 16. Juni 2022

Mehr Arbeitsmarktkontrollen im Jahr 2021 trotz Pandemie

Die flankierenden Massnahmen betreffen die Umsetzung der Regelungen aus dem Freizügigkeitsabkommen zwischen der Schweiz und der EU im Rahmen von Entsendungen in die Schweiz. Es geht dabei unter anderem um die Kontrolltätigkeit der Vollzugsorgane über die Einhaltung der Arbeits- und Lohnbedingungen von ausländischen Mitarbeitern in der Schweiz.

Der aktuelle Bericht der kantonalen Vollzugsbehörden zeigt einen Rückgang der stattgefundenen Kontrollen im Pandemiejahr 2020 um 17% und im Jahr 2021 einen leichten Anstieg der Kontrollen um 5%. Die Schweizer Behörden kontrollierten ca. 33% der Entsandten, 33% der selbständigen Dienstleistungserbringer und 6% der Schweizer Arbeitgeber.

In den Branchen mit allgemeinverbindlichem Gesamtarbeitsvertrag (ave GAV) haben 21% der Kontrollen eine Busse erwirkt. In den Branchen ohne ave GAV, bei den Schweizer Arbeitgebern sowie bei den selbständigen Dienstleistungserbringer haben die Verstösse leicht abgenommen.

Die Arbeitsmarktinspektoren haben im Jahr 2021 deutlich mehr im Kampf gegen die Schwarzarbeit gearbeitet. Es wurden Betriebe und Personen hauptsächlich in den Branchen Bauhaupt-, Bauneben- und Gastgewerbe sowie im Handel kontrolliert. Vor allem ausländische Arbeitskräfte waren im Visier der Arbeitsinspektoren, die ca. 13'268 Verdachtsfälle an die kantonalen Kontrollorganen weitergeleitet haben, was 24% mehr als im Vorjahr ist.



Sweden / June 16, 2022

New work permits rules

The Swedish authorities announced in February 2022 that they would introduce new rules for obtaining work permits in the second quarter of this year. The new rules came into force on June 1, 2022, and include the following changes:

In the future, positive decisions for obtaining work permits will only be issued if a valid employment contract is submitted with the application.

Foreign workers can now apply several times for the extension of their work permits. With this new regulation, persons who do not fulfil the requirements for permanent residence permits can still stay in Sweden for more than 4 years.

If applications for extension of work permits are still being processed by the authorities, foreign workers can apply for visas that allow them to travel abroad for business trips during the waiting period for receiving their new work permits.

The new regulations apply to new applications as well as to individuals who have already applied for work permits.



Schweden / 16. Juni 2022

Neue Vorschriften für Arbeitsbewilligungen

Die schwedischen Behörden kündigten im Februar 2022 an, dass sie im zweiten Quartal dieses Jahres neue Regeln für die Erteilung von Arbeitsbewilligungen einführen würden. Die neuen Vorschriften traten am 1. Juni 2022 in Kraft und beinhalten folgende Änderungen:

Künftig werden positive Entscheide zur Erlangung einer Arbeitsbewilligung nur dann erteilt, wenn mit dem Antrag ein gültiger Arbeitsvertrag vorgelegt wird.

Ausländische Arbeitnehmer können nun mehrmals die Verlängerung ihrer Arbeitsbewilligungen beantragen. Mit dieser neuen Regelung können Personen, die die Voraussetzungen für eine Daueraufenthaltsbewilligung nicht erfüllen, trotzdem länger als 4 Jahre in Schweden bleiben.

Wenn die Anträge auf Verlängerung der Arbeitsbewilligungen noch von den Behörden bearbeitet werden, können ausländische Arbeitnehmer Visa beantragen, die es ihnen ermöglichen, während der Wartezeit auf die neue Arbeitsbewilligung für Geschäftsreisen ins Ausland zu reisen.

Die neuen Vorschriften gelten für neue Anträge sowie auch für Personen, die bereits einen Antrag auf eine Arbeitsbewilligung gestellt haben.



India / June 16, 2022

"Service tax" for secondments to India

Companies are called upon to reconsider their handling of the passing on of costs in the case of an assignment to India as well as their assignment regulations.

The Supreme Court of India has recently ruled that a "service tax" is payable on assignments to India. The case concerned an Indian subsidiary that received employees on secondment from the parent company, which is located outside India. The seconded employee remained employed by the headquarter during the secondment and was also paid by the headquarter. A service contract existed between the parent company and the Indian subsidiary. The Indian subsidiary had the right to issue instructions to the seconded employee.

In the past, such a constellation was judged by the Indian courts to be viewed as an assignment of employees, with the Indian company entering into an employee-employer relationship. In this latest judgment, the Supreme Court has now ruled that it would rather be a personnel leasing constellation and that the "service tax" would have to be paid accordingly.

For this reason, it is advisable to review and adapt the existing regulations to avoid the risk of "service tax".



Indien / 16. Juni 2022

“Service tax” bei Enstendungen nach Indien

Unternehmen sind gefordert ihre Handhabung bezüglich der Weiterbelastung von Kosten sowie die Entsendungsregeln bei einer Entsendung nach Indien zu überdenken.

Das oberste Gericht in Indien hat in einem kürzlich ergangenen Urteil festgehalten, dass eine «Service tax» bei Entsendungen nach Indien zu entrichten ist. In dem zu beurteilenden Sachverhalt ging es um eine indische Tochtergesellschaft, welches vom Konzern-Mutterhaus, welches sich ausserhalb von Indien befindet, Mitarbeiter entsandt, erhalten hat. Der Entsandte blieb während der Entsendung weiterhin beim Konzern-Mutterhaus angestellt und wurde auch von diesem entlöhnt. Zwischen dem Konzern-Mutterhaus und der indischen Tochtergesellschaft bestand ein Dienstleistungsvertrag. Die indische Tochtergesellschaft hatte das Weisungsrecht gegenüber dem Entsandten.

In der Vergangenheit wurde eine solche Konstellation als Arbeitnehmerentsendung von den indischen Gerichten beurteilt, mit dem, dass die indische Gesellschaft in eine Arbeitnehmer-Arbeitgeberbeziehung eingegangen ist. In diesem jüngst ergangenen Urteil hält das oberste Gericht nun fest, dass es sich vielmehr um eine Personalverleihkonstellation handeln würde und dem entsprechend, die «Service tax» abgeführt werden müsste.

Aus diesem Grund ist es empfehlenswert die bestehenden Regelungen zu überprüfen und anzupassen, um das Risiko der «Service tax» zu vermeiden.



June 16, 2022

Global Mobility: Is there a simple solution for the payroll accounting of expatriates?

Unfortunately, the question cannot be answered with a simple "yes" or "no". Nor is there just one solution that can be applied to all assignments. The following is a description of one situation as an example.

Often two payrolls must be kept for posted workers during the posting, namely one in the home country and one in the country of assignment. The reason for this is that the assignee usually remains insured in the home country whenever possible and therefore a payroll must be kept in the home country for the settlement of social security contributions.

In the country of assignment, however, the assignee is usually liable to pay taxes, unless it is a short-term assignment. Consequently, payroll must be carried out in the country of assignment for the payment of taxes.

Furthermore, it must be determined in which country the assignee wishes to receive the salary payment. In some cases, assignees receive salary payments in both the home country and the country of assignment. There can be many reasons for this. On the one hand, the assignee often still has financial obligations in the home country (e.g. home ownership, family stays in the home country, insurance), but on the other hand, his center of life is now in the country of assignment. High exchange rate fluctuations or the problem that in some countries you cannot simply transfer the money back to another country can also play a role.

Since both payrolls (in the home country and the country of assignment) have to be coordinated with each other, regardless of whether salary payments are paid in both countries or not, this is usually a very time-consuming process for the payroll departments, which cannot be described as a simple solution.



16. Juni 2022

Global Mobility: Gibt es eine einfache Lösung für die Lohnbuchhaltung von Entsandten?

Leider lässt sich die Frage nicht einfach mit «ja» oder «nein» beantworten. Es gibt auch nicht nur eine Lösungsvariante, welche für alle Entsendungen angewendet werden kann. Nachfolgend ein Fall aus der Praxis.

Häufig sind zwei Lohnbuchhaltungen für Entsandte während der Entsendung zu führen, nämlich eine im Heimatland und eine im Einsatzland. Der Grund hierfür ist, dass der Entsandte in der Regel, wenn immer möglich im Heimatland weiter versichert bleibt und daher für die Abrechnung der Sozialversicherungsbeiträge eine Lohnbuchhaltung im Heimatland geführt werden muss.

Im Einsatzland jedoch wird der Entsandte, sofern es sich nicht um einen kurzfristigen Einsatz handelt, in der Regel steuerpflichtig. Demzufolge muss für die Abführung der Steuern eine Lohnbuchhaltung im Einsatzland vorgenommen werden.

Des Weiteren gilt es zu bestimmen, in welchem Land der Entsandte eine Lohnauszahlung erhalten möchte. Teilweise sieht man, dass Entsandte sowohl im Heimat- als auch im Einsatzland eine Lohnauszahlung erhalten. Dafür können viele Gründe sprechen. Zum einen hat der Entsandte im Heimatland häufig noch finanzielle Verpflichtungen (bspw. Wohneigentum, Familie bleibt im Heimatland, Versicherungen) aber hat zum anderen seinen Lebensmittelpunkt im Einsatzland. Hohe Wechselkursschwankungen oder die Problematik, dass man in manchen Ländern nicht einfach das Geld wieder in ein anderes Land überweisen kann, können auch eine Rolle spielen.

Da beide Lohnbuchhaltungen (im Heimat- und im Einsatzland) aufeinander abgestimmt sein müssen, unabhängig, ob es zu einer Lohnauszahlung in beiden Ländern kommt oder nicht, ist dies für die Lohnbuchaltungsabteilungen meist ein zeitlich sehr aufwendiger Prozess, den man als keinen einfachen Prozess bezeichnen kann.

