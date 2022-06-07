Key Points

On 1 June 2022, Sweden introduced new work permit measures, a new entry visa type and a new residence permit type for highly educated individuals

Overview

The government of Sweden introduced new rules for renewing work permits as of 1 June 2022. The following updates came into effect from these rules:

An employment contract will be required when obtaining a work permit. Previously, an offer of employment was sufficient. Some work permit categories, including researchers, seasonal workers and au pairs will be exempt from this requirement.

The employer will need to be able to support any family members who seek to join the employee in Sweden. As a result, the employee's income will need to be sufficient to cover the entire household's housing and living expenses. This will not apply to individuals seeking extensions to current residence permits.

Additional checks to ensure that the working conditions of the work permit are met.

Individuals who have held a work permit for four years, but do not meet the requirements for a permanent residence will be permitted to extend their residence permit for an additional two years. Additional extensions will be possible so long as the applicant continues to meet all eligibility requirements.

A new entry visa known as the D-visa will also be introduced. The D-visa will allow individuals who applied for an extension in stay to their residence permit to go on business trips outside of Sweden while the application is processed. A D-visa will only be issued for business trips and not for other travel purposes.

The government will also introduce a new residence permit for highly educated individuals who hold an advanced degree. This residence permit will grant eligible individuals the right to live and work in Sweden or allow them to investigate the possibility of starting a new business in Sweden.

For additional information for employers, click here and for employees, click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Sweden introduced new work permit measures, a new entry visa type and a new residence permit type for highly educated individuals on 1 June 2022. According to the government, these new measures aim to ease the work permit renewal process and allow more flexibility for current residence permit holders.

Looking Ahead

The government of Sweden is expected to publish further information on the new D-visa and residence permit in the coming weeks. Continue to check the government of Sweden's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 6 June, 2022

