|18 May 2022
|Our agenda
|08.30 - 09.00
|
Introduction
Friederike V. Ruch, CONVINUS
|09.00 - 10.00
|Cross-cultural intelligence: better adjustment in the target country, happier expats, 10% more work effeciency Markus Eidam, Eidam & Partner
|10.00-11.00
|Aktuelle Themen bei grenzüberschreitender Tätigkeit und Handlungsfelder in Global Mobility Friederike V. Ruch, CONVINUS
|11.00-12.00
|Mobility Outlook Survey 2022 - Results Mira Pathak, AirInc
|12.00 - 01.00
|Lunch Break
|01.00-02.00
|
Arbeitsrecht und Homeoffice für grenzüberschreitende Arbeitnehmer aus Schweizer Sicht
Dr. iur Roger Hischier, Spahni Stein Rechtsanwälte
|02.00-03.00
|Remote Work in der Schweiz Friederike V. Ruch, CONVINUS
|03.00-04.00
|
Top Trends Driving the Global Workforce Revolution in 2022
Lior Ashkenazi, Globalization Partners
|04.00-05.00
|Assignment to the UK and set-up of payroll in the UK for remote working employees Alan Tam and Matt Snowdon, Blick Rothenberg
|05.00-05.30
|
Wrap up of the day
Friederike V. Ruch, CONVINUS
