18 May 2022 Our agenda
08.30 - 09.00

Introduction

Friederike V. Ruch, CONVINUS
09.00 - 10.00 Cross-cultural intelligence: better adjustment in the target country, happier expats, 10% more work effeciency Markus Eidam, Eidam & Partner
10.00-11.00 Aktuelle Themen bei grenzüberschreitender Tätigkeit und Handlungsfelder in Global Mobility Friederike V. Ruch, CONVINUS
11.00-12.00 Mobility Outlook Survey 2022 - Results Mira Pathak, AirInc
12.00 - 01.00 Lunch Break

 

01.00-02.00

Arbeitsrecht und Homeoffice für grenzüberschreitende Arbeitnehmer aus Schweizer Sicht

Dr. iur Roger Hischier, Spahni Stein Rechtsanwälte
02.00-03.00 Remote Work in der Schweiz Friederike V. Ruch, CONVINUS
03.00-04.00

Top Trends Driving the Global Workforce Revolution in 2022

Lior Ashkenazi, Globalization Partners
04.00-05.00 Assignment to the UK and set-up of payroll in the UK for remote working employees Alan Tam and Matt Snowdon, Blick Rothenberg
05.00-05.30

Wrap up of the day

Friederike V. Ruch, CONVINUS

