ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

Holders of a single-entry visit visa issued prior to 16 April 2022 will be eligible to apply for a 60-day extension

Holders of a single-entry visit visa issued after 16 April 2022 will need to apply for a new visa

Overview

The government of Indonesia updated the conditions for extension of single-entry visit visas. Under these new conditions, foreign nationals holding single-entry visit visas issued prior to 16 April 2022 will be eligible to apply and extend the visa once for 60 days. Single-entry visas issued after 16 April 2022 cannot be extended. Instead, these travelers will need to apply for a new single-entry visit visa.

What are the Changes?

The government of Indonesia reduced extension conditions for foreign nationals holding single-entry visits visas. Previously, the single-entry visits visa could be extended by four 30-day periods.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Indonesia's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 16 May, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.