Key Points

Border check measures reintroduced for all travelers entering Sweden

Overview

On 6 May 2022, the government of Sweden announced that it would reintroduce temporary border check measures that will remain in place until 11 Nov. 2022. Under these measures, travelers, including citizens of a Schengen Area member state, will be required to present proof of a valid passport and visa.

What are the Changes?

The Swedish government reintroduced measures that allow for passports and visas to be checked before a traveler is permitted to enter the country. The government stated that this decision was made due to security concerns.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 12 May, 2022

