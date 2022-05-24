If you're a non-EU foreign professional wanting to live and work in Belgium, you can apply for a work permit. If you're also highly qualified, a European Blue Card may be for you.

But how do you get one? Are you eligible? How long does it take?

Find out about the eligibility criteria, requirements, and application process below.

The EU Blue Card: What is it Exactly?

A European Blue Card is a type of work permit available to highly-qualified professionals from outside the EU. It allows such individuals to live, work, enter, and re-enter an EU country (excluding Ireland and Denmark).

The permit also entitles the holder and their family members to move freely within the European Union.

In Belgium, the validity period of an EU Blue Card is one to three years, depending on the duration of the employment contract. Furthermore, the labor market test doesn't apply to EU Blue Card applications.

This means national workers, EU and EEA citizens, and legally residing third-country nationals aren't prioritized over EU Blue Card applicants.

Of course, an EU Blue Card is only issued to those meeting the eligibility requirements. While the criteria are largely the same across EU member states, each country has its own rules.

Let's look at Belgium's EU Blue Card requirements and criteria.

Eligibility Criteria For an EU Blue Card in Belgium

You need the following to apply for a Blue Card in Belgium:

A valid employment contract or legally binding job offer with a minimum duration of one year

A gross annual salary specified in such an employment offer or contract of at least 57,019 Euros in Brussels and Wallonia , and 54,115 Euros in Flanders

, and A formal higher education qualification or degree necessitates at least three years of study. It must be recognized and formally acknowledged by a competent authority in Belgium

or degree necessitates at least three years of study. It must be recognized and formally acknowledged by a competent authority in Belgium Proof of fulfilling:

The legal requirements of a regulated profession

OR

The higher professional qualification of an unregulated profession

A valid visa or application for a visa (if required)

Proof of health insurance (or proof of applying for it)

A commitment from the employer to have the applicant (and family members) join a recognized mutual insurance fund once in Belgium

Who Can't Apply for an EU Blue Card in Belgium?

In Belgium, certain categories of highly qualified persons may not apply for an EU Blue Card, including:

"Posted workers" fall within the scope of the EU's Directive 96/71/EC

fall within the scope of the EU's Directive 96/71/EC Long-term residence permit holders exercising economic activities as a salaried or freelance worker

exercising economic activities as a salaried or freelance worker Seasonal workers

Researchers conducting projects under a hosting agreement with permission to stay in Belgium in terms of Directive 2005/71/EC

conducting projects under a hosting agreement with permission to stay in Belgium in terms of Directive 2005/71/EC Asylum seekers

Persons permitted to stay in Belgium under a temporary protection arrangement (or such applicants)

Article 61/26, sub-section 2 of the Law of 15 December 1980, contains an exhaustive list of all excluded categories.

4 Steps to Apply for a Blue Card in Belgium

Your employer must apply for an EU Blue Card in Belgium on your behalf. Here's how and what to do:

Step 1: Prepare Your Documents

The Belgian authorities require the following documentation:

Proof of paying the initial application fee of 358 Euros

Copy of the employer's or agent's identity document

Copy of every page of your passport

Copy of your European Blue Card obtained in another country (if applicable)

If you're already in Belgium, a copy of your current permit

Copy of the employment contract signed and dated by both parties

signed and dated by both parties Copy of your relevant qualifications certified by a Belgian diplomatic or consular official and translated to Dutch or French by a sworn translator

certified by a Belgian diplomatic or consular official and translated to Dutch or French by a sworn translator A police clearance certificate (or equivalent) issued by your resident country and less than six months old. It must be in English, German, Dutch, French, or otherwise translated by a sworn translator

(or equivalent) issued by your resident country and less than six months old. It must be in English, German, Dutch, French, or otherwise translated by a sworn translator A medical clearance certificate less than six months old (in terms of Belgium's 15/12/1980 residency law)

less than six months old (in terms of Belgium's 15/12/1980 residency law) A written commitment from your employer to put yourself and your family on a recognized mutual insurance fund upon your arrival in Belgium.

Step 2: Submit Your Application and Annexes

Blue Card applications in Belgium fall under the new Single Permit scheme. Since 2019, the scheme encompassing one combined procedure for both work and residency applications.

A single residence permit which includes authorization to work is issued to successful applicants, known as the Single Permit.

Your employer in Belgium (or their agent) must complete the online application and send the required documents through the Working in Belgium digital counter (One Stop Shop).

The One Stop Shop then refers the application to the competent region: Brussels-Capital, Wallonia, Flanders, or the German-Speaking Community.

Step 3: Wait for a Decision

The relevant regional authority examines your application and the conditions of employment. If admissible, Belgium's Migration Service then evaluates the conditions of stay.

The EU Blue Card process can take up to 90 days, so prepare in time and be patient. Once both the regional authority and Migration Services approve your application, you can then apply for your visa.

Step 4: Apply for Your Visa

Schedule an appointment at the Belgian embassy or consulate in your country to apply for your long-stay type D visa. Generally speaking, you'll need the following:

Long-stay work visa application form

A valid passport with at least two empty pages for your visa

Two passport photographs in color

Proof of health insurance covering your stay in Belgium

Visa fee payment of 180 Euros

You must also attend a visa application interview, making sure to bring along all required documents. After that, your visa should typically be issued within a week.

Step 5: Start Working in Belgium

Once in Belgium, you must register at the local town hall to get your single permit residence card. You can use it to start working while waiting to collect your Blue Card permit.

Duration of Validity and Other Requirements

In Belgium, an EU Blue Card is valid for the duration of the employment contract (not exceeding three years). If it's longer than one year, your employer must submit the following annually (a month after the permit issuance date at the latest):

Annual inspection form in Dutch or French

Copy of all payslips for the period

Copy of the individual account

Frequently Asked Questions on Getting Your Blue Card in Belgium

Here are a few common questions and answers about Blue Cards in Belgium.

Can I change jobs or work for another company in Belgium?

Yes, but a new Blue Card application is required if doing so within the first two years of your permit's validity. You don't need prior authorization from the authorities after two years, as long as your Blue Card is still valid.

Can I work in another EU country?

Yes, after 18 months, you can apply for a new EU Blue Card in the country you want to work in.

What is a regulated profession?

A regulated profession is a job requiring the possession of specific professional qualifications. You can find more info on the EU Single Market Regulated Profession website.

Can I get an EU Blue Card if I'm self-employed?

No, the EU Blue Card isn't available to self-employed persons or entrepreneurs. In such a case, you can apply for your Professional Card in Belgium.

Can I travel to other EU countries with my Blue Card?

Yes, your Blue Card allows you to visit other EU countries for a maximum of three months in a six-month period. You can also travel to other EU countries on your way back to Belgium.

What happens if I lose my job during the period covered by my Blue Card?

If your employment contract is terminated, you have three months to find a new job. Your Blue Card may be withdrawn, and you might have to leave Belgium if a new job isn't secured in time.

What other benefits does a Blue Card in Belgium provide?

Besides travelling to other EU countries, a Blue Card provides other benefits:

Your relatives can join you in Belgium (provided the relevant criteria are met).

It's easier to fulfill long-term residency requirements as you can combine periods of time spent in different EU countries.

Equal treatment of Belgian citizens, including aspects like working conditions, professional education and training, and social security.

Get Your Blue Card in Belgium the Right Way

Highly qualified professionals outside the EU can work and live in Belgium with a Blue Card. The permit provides a range of other benefits, from bringing along family members to traveling around the European Union.

Check whether you're eligible before proceeding with your application, and don't hesitate to get professional assistance if need be. You can learn more here .

