Key Points

The government of the Netherlands is currently experiencing delays in appointments for immigration applications and the issuance of work and residence visas

New hours introduced to Immigration and Nationalization Service offices to account for delays

Overview

On 29 April 2022, the government of the Netherlands announced prolonged wait times for appointments with the country's immigration authorities and the processing of work and residence permits. In response to these delays, the government has expanded the business hours of the Immigration and Nationalization Service (IND). The government is also exploring the possibility of delivering residence documents to an applicant's home address in select cases.

What are the Changes?

The government of the Netherlands is experiencing long wait times for immigration appointments and the issuance of work and residence permits due to an increased number of applications. The hours for IND offices have been expanded to include Saturdays in order to accommodate the increase in application submissions.

Originally published MAY 10, 2022

