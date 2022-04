Overview

On 18 April 2022, the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) introduced changes to the regulations on entry and residence of foreign nationals in the country . The following changes have been introduced:

An amendment was introduced that will allow the Golden Residence holder to sponsor their family members, including a spouse and children regardless of age, and sponsor support service (domestic) laborers without limiting their numbers. Additionally, there will be no restrictions on the maximum duration of stay outside of the UAE for the sponsored individuals of Golden Residence holders.

This residence permit is intended for scientists and researchers with high achievements and influence in their field based on the recommendation of the Emirates Scientist Council. Eligible applicants must hold a PhD or master's degree in the disciplines of engineering, technology, life sciences and natural sciences and hold research achievements in these fields.

This residence permit type is intended for highly skilled workers with educational qualifications and professional experience in many disciplines, including medicine, sciences, engineering, information technology, business and administration, education, law, culture and the social sciences. Qualified applicants will need to hold a valid employment contract in the UAE and should have classified requirements set by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization. Applicants must hold at least a bachelor's degree or equivalent and have a monthly salary of at least AED 30,000.

The government of the UAE also introduced a Green Residence permit for skilled employees. This new permit scheme will grant skilled foreign national employees a five-year residence permit in the UAE. Eligible applicants must hold a valid employment contract and should meet the qualifications established by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization. Applicants must hold a minimum of a bachelor's degree and have a minimum salary of at least AED 15,000.