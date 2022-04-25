ARTICLE

Key Points

New short-term entry visa types to be introduced in addition to simplified requirements for visitors

Overview

On 18 April 2022, the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) introduced a new system for visitors entering the UAE. Additionally, new types of visas will be introduced. First-time applicants will also not require a host or sponsor for these entry visa types. All entry visas will be made available for single or multiple entries and can be renewed for similar periods and will be valid for 60 days from their issuance date. These new entry visa types will include:

The Job Exploration Entry Visa

This visa type will be offered to individuals holding first, second, or third skill levels according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization. Qualified applicants must also have a minimum of a bachelor's degree or equivalent. Sponsorship or an invite from a host will not be required for this visa type.

Business Entry Visa

This visa type will allow foreign nationals to enter the country as an investor or entrepreneur to explore business and investment opportunities in the UAE. Sponsorship or an invite from a host will not be required for this visa type.

Tourist Visa

This new tourist visa will be valid for five years and permits multiple entries. Applicants will not require sponsorship and will be permitted to stay in the country for up to 90 continuous days. This visa type can be extended for a similar period so long as the entire stay does not exceed 180 days in one year. Sponsorship will not be required on this visa type. Qualified applicants must have a bank balance of at least US 4,000 or equivalent during the last six months prior to submitting the application.

Entry Permit to Visit Relatives or Friends

This visa type will be offered to relatives or friends of a UAE citizen or residence and will not require sponsorship.

Entry Permit for a Temporary Work Mission

This visa type is intended for foreign nationals who have a temporary work assignment, such as probation testing or a project-based mission, in the UAE. This visa type requires sponsorship by the employer and for the applicant to hold a temporary work contract or letter from the employer that clarifies the visit purpose and provides proof of health fitness for the work being performed.

Entry Permit for Study and Training

This visa type is intended for foreign nationals attending training and study courses or participating in an internship program in the UAE. Applicants require sponsorship from a university or educational or research institution licensed by their country or government authorities or a private entity. A letter issued by the entity, clarifying the details of study, training, or internship and its duration is required.

For additional information, check here. The government of the UAE also announced new Golden Residence permit types which can be seen here.

What are the Changes?

The government of the UAE published new entry visa schemes for foreign nationals entering the UAE. The government stated that the new regulations aim to attract and retain global talent and skilled workers while boosting flexibility of the job market.

Looking Ahead

These new visa types are expected to enter into force in 90 days. Continue to check the government of the UAE's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 21 April, 2022

