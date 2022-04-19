Key Points

Digital nomad visa launched in Latvia as of 1 Feb. 2022

Overview

On 1 Feb. 2022, the government of Latvia announced that third-country foreign nationals will be permitted to request a temporary visa for the purposes of remote work. Eligible applicants must be able to provide proof of having worked with the employer registered abroad for a period of at least six months and make a minimum average salary of EUR 2857.50 per month. The visa will initially be granted for a period of one year, with the possibility to renew for an additional year.

What are the Changes?

The government of Latvia has launched a new digital remote work visa that will allow eligible third-country foreign nationals to live and work remotely in the country for an initial period of one year. The employing company must be registered abroad in order for the applicant to qualify.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 15 April, 2022

