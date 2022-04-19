ARTICLE

Key Points

Japan will allow eligible travelers from 106 countries and regions to enter the country for business purposes starting 8 April 2022

Overview

As of 8 April 2022, the government of Japan lifted entry restrictions for travelers from 106 countries or regions. Some of these countries include India, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany and Israel. As a result of this change, travelers from these countries and regions will be permitted to apply for entry into Japan for business and study purposes. The government of Japan will maintain restrictions for travelers entering for tourism.

For a complete list of countries and regions, check here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Japan lifted the ban on entry for travelers from 106 countries or regions on 8 April 2022. Japan has maintained strict travel restrictions since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Travelers entering the country should ensure that they hold the appropriate immigration authorization and documents prior to arrival, where applicable.

Looking Ahead

Many Japanese consulates and embassies throughout the world continue to issue a low number of visas for entry into Japan. Travelers should be aware of delays due to these developments. Continue to check the government of Japan's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 18 April, 2022

