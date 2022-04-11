ARTICLE

Key Point

Residence visa stamps issued to foreign nationals in the United Arab Emirates will be replaced by the issuance of Identity cards

Identity cards will be issued simultaneously with the issuances and renewal of residence permits

Overview

The government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced that it will suspend the issuance of residence visa stamps to foreign nationals residing in the country beginning on 11 April 2022. These individuals will instead be eligible for an Emirates identity card (ID card).

The government will also combine the residence permit and ID card application process into one form that will include information on issuances and renewal of residence rights. Electronic copies of ID cards will be made available upon request.

What are the Changes?

The government of the UAE will replace the issuances of residence visa stamps with an Emirates ID card. The ID card will serve as a substitute for proving residence in the country. Officials of the UAE emphasized that this change is expected to reduce steps associated with the process of issuing and renewing residence in the country.

Looking Ahead?

Continue to check the government of the UAE's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 7 April 2022

