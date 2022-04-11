ARTICLE

Key Points

The governments of Spain and France officially enacted an agreement that will allow nationals of the countries to claim dual nationality

Overview

On 1 April 2022, the government of Spain, in collaboration with the government of France, announced that citizens of Spain and France will be eligible to acquire the nationality of the other country without being required to renounce their nationality of origin. This will allow Spanish or French nationals to enjoy dual nationality rights. Measures of this agreement were officially put into place on 31 March 2022.

What are the Changes?

According to the government of Spain, France is the only country outside of Latin America to sign an agreement granting citizens these rights. The government also stated that this agreement will allow French citizens in Spain and Spanish citizens in France to benefit from improved living conditions and rights in their country of residence without being required to renounce their original nationality.

Looking Ahead

Further instructions on the implementation of the agreement are expected to be published by the government of Spain in the coming weeks. Continue to check the government of Spain's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

