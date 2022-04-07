Key Points
- Reduced exit measures for long-term visa holders from South Korea as of 1 April 2022
Overview
The government of South Korea announced that long-term visa holders who have completed their alien registration process and permanent residents will not need to apply for a re-entry permit to enter South Korea beginning 1 April 2022. The following groups of foreign nationals will not be required to apply for a re-entry permit:
- Permanent resident (F-5);
- Overseas South Korean citizens (F-4);
- Holders of refugee travel documents; and
- Travelers from exempt countries (D-7, D-8, & D-9).
Currently, nationals of the Republic of Suriname, the Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, France, Finland and Chile are exempt from requiring a re-entry permit.
What are the Changes?
The government of South Korea will no longer require certain long-term visa holders and permanent residents to apply for a re-entry permit prior to leaving the country. This change will allow for a relaxation in exit measures for travelers leaving South Korea who plan to return at a future date.
Looking Ahead
Continue to check the government of South Korea's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.
Originally published 6 April 2022
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.