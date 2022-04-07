Key Points

Reduced exit measures for long-term visa holders from South Korea as of 1 April 2022

Overview

The government of South Korea announced that long-term visa holders who have completed their alien registration process and permanent residents will not need to apply for a re-entry permit to enter South Korea beginning 1 April 2022. The following groups of foreign nationals will not be required to apply for a re-entry permit:

Permanent resident (F-5);

Overseas South Korean citizens (F-4);

Holders of refugee travel documents; and

Travelers from exempt countries (D-7, D-8, & D-9).

Currently, nationals of the Republic of Suriname, the Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, France, Finland and Chile are exempt from requiring a re-entry permit.

What are the Changes?

The government of South Korea will no longer require certain long-term visa holders and permanent residents to apply for a re-entry permit prior to leaving the country. This change will allow for a relaxation in exit measures for travelers leaving South Korea who plan to return at a future date.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of South Korea's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 6 April 2022

