Key Points

The government of South Korea expanded the list of countries in which travelers can travel to South Korea without requiring an entry visa

Overview

The government of South Korea announced that it will resume visa-free travel with 46 countries and regions beginning 1 April 2022. Although eligible travelers will be permitted to travel to South Korea visa-free, they will still need to submit a Korea electronic travel authorization (K-ETA) application. Generally, K-ETA authorization remains valid for multiple trips over a two-year period or until the applicant's passport expires if this happens sooner. The South Korean government noted that 16 countries in Asia, the Americas, and Oceania will remain suspended for the time being. For a complete list of these countries and regions, click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of South Korea updated its list of approved countries and regions in which travelers can travel visa-free with K-ETA authorization. This change adds 46 countries to the current list of 50 locations in which the traveler does not require an entry visa in order to enter South Korea. As such, the list of visa-free travel countries will be 96 countries and regions.

Looking Ahead

The government advises that some delays in K-ETA application assessments are expected due to the expected increase in applications. Continue to check the government of South Korea's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 31 March 2022

