On March 15, 2022, the Vietnamese government announced effective immediately that the country is officially reopening for essentially all travelers after two years of international border closure and stringent entry restrictions. Resolution No. 1606 verifies the resumption of pre-pandemic immigration policies.

On the same day, the Office of the Government issued Resolution No. 32, in regards to visa-free travel to Vietnam for citizens of the following countries: Belarus, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Norway, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

Lifting Entry Permit Requirement

International travelers entering Vietnam for business purposes or on work assignments will no longer need to get an entry demand approval from the People's Committee (which was originally required prior to applying for a visa). Therefore, companies and individuals can now apply for visas as normal. As a result of the increasing demand from travelers and the growing number of applications to be processed, there will be some delays from the immigration department in obtaining approvals of visas over the next few weeks.

Lifting Quarantine Requirements

The Ministry of Health also announced on March 15, that Resolution No. 1265 will lift the quarantine requirement for all international travelers entering Vietnam, effective immediately. Although travelers are still required to get a PCR test within 72 hours before departure, they are no longer required to quarantine for three days upon the arrival. However, those arriving in Vietnam should follow up with their airline and immigration provider for the most up-to-date requirements.

