Key Points

Introduction of new points-based evaluation framework for granting employment passes

Increased minimum monthly salary requirements for employment pass holders beginning 1 Sept. 2022

Overview

The government of Singapore introduced a new points-based evaluation framework known as the Complementarity Assessment Framework (COMPASS). Under COMPASS, Employment Pass (EP) applicants will need to score at least 40 points for the EP to be granted.

Four factors of criteria will go into the calculation, including the salary level and qualifications of the applicant, the nationality of the applicant and support for local employment by the employer. Additional points can also be assigned depending on skills shortages and labor market factors in Singapore.

For additional information on the required criteria, click here.

The government will also increase the minimum monthly salary for EP holders to SGD $5,000. Employment pass holders in the financial sector will increase to SGD $5,500.

What are the Changes?

The government of Singapore introduced a new framework for granting employment passes. According to the government, COMPASS will enable employers to select highly skilled foreign national professionals while improving workforce diversity in Singapore.

Looking Ahead

COMPASS will be used for new EP applications beginning in September 2023. It will also be used for EP renewals beginning September 2024. Continue to check the government of Singapore's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 9, March 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.