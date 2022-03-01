ARTICLE

Key Points

Japan will reopen for business travelers with up-to-date visas

Travelers entering Japan will be subject to entrance testing measures and quarantine requirements

Overview

Beginning 1 March 2022, the government of Japan announced that business travelers will be permitted to enter the country so long as they meet certain entrance requirements. These requirements include providing proof of:

A negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure;

A signed copy of the Written Pledge of entrance;

A complete COVID-19 questionnaire that has been digitally administered by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare;

Proof of having downloaded the health monitoring app.

For additional information concerning entrance requirements, click here. Travelers will still be required to quarantine upon entrance. The timeframe of quarantine will vary depending on the country or region of departure.

What are the Changes?

The government of Japan will allow business travelers to enter the country beginning 1 March 2022. These travelers will be subject to entrance requirements and must undergo quarantine upon arrival.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Japan's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 28 February 2022

