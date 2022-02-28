ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This article highlights a selection of immigration options for Ukrainian nationals in the locations below. Please be advised that processing times may vary depending on the operation status of each country's diplomatic mission. A sponsoring entity in the host country is likely required for many of the arrangements noted here.

Envoy continues to track various relaxed immigration considerations and non-work authorization related options worldwide for nationals departing Ukraine. Such options include temporary measures such as visa-free entry or the ability to enter as a tourist initially before changing to a work authorized status later. Additional information will be available as soon as possible.

Poland

Eligible foreign nationals can enter Poland for a period of 90 days visa-free before they will be required to apply for a residence permit. The Blue Card or Single Permit are residence permit types for highly qualified foreign nationals. While applying for a Blue Card or Single Permit processes, a foreign national can remain in Poland, even if the initial 90-day, visa-free limit has been reached.

Eligible Ukrainian nationals can apply for Special Permissions and gain work authorization for up to two years in Poland. After the initial application is submitted, a Ukrainian national can enter and work in Poland for up to 90 days if they hold a biometric passport. After the initial 90-day period, a Ukrainian national will need to obtain a residence permit and further work authorization to continue to work in Poland. Residence permits are issued for up to three years.

Processing times vary by work authorization type, but generally it takes around nine to ten months for the entire work permit application process to be completed.

Bulgaria

Ninety days of stay is allowed for Ukrainian nationals working remotely in Bulgaria. After the initial 90 days, work authorization is required. Some common work authorizations for Bulgaria include the EU Blue Card, the Single Work and Residency Permit and the ICT (Intra Corporate Transfer) Permit.

The EU Blue Card is valid for up to four years. To be eligible, foreign nationals must earn a minimum of BGN 2,100 per month and hold at least a bachelor's degree.

The Single Work and Residency Permit is initially valid for three years. To qualify, a Labor Market Test must be completed prior to the application being submitted. In addition, the hiring company cannot have over 20% to 30% foreign nationals on the permit compared to the number of Bulgarian nationals working in the company.

The ICT Permit is a pathway open to managers, specialists and trainees that will remain employed by the home country company.

Generally, it takes around four to five months for the entire work permit application process to be completed.

Serbia

Some foreign national employees who relocate from Ukraine to Serbia may be eligible to obtain a temporary residence White Card. The White Card will be issued after a foreign national has registered their stay with the Ministry of Interior and the local police within 24 hours of arrival.

Once the White Card is issued, the foreign national will be required to wait until the Residence Permit is issued. After obtaining the Residence Permit, the foreign national will need to apply for a work permit to continue to work and live in Serbia.

Generally, it takes around 24 hours to obtain the White Card, around 40 days to be granted a Residence Permit, and about one to two months to obtain a work permit.

Slovakia

Employees who relocate from Ukraine to Slovakia have several work authorization options, including the Temporary Residence Permit and A Single Permit. Temporary Residence Permits are typically issued to employees on a foreign payroll assigned to Slovakia for business purposes. Single Permits are typically issued to employees on a local payroll with a Slovakian entity.

Ukrainian nationals are permitted to apply in-country but must exit the country when the application is processed and can only re-enter once the work permit is granted. Generally, the entire process can take anywhere from five to ten months. For additional information on required documents, click here.

These are just a few pathways in which Ukrainian nationals can relocate to another country for work. Envoy will continue to monitor and provide additional information related to the situation in Ukraine as it becomes available. Please consult your organization's global immigration team for specific guidance.

Originally published 24 February, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.