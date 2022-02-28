In response to the deteriorating situation in Ukraine, the Home Office has introduced a temporary visa concession for non-British family members of British nationals who usually live in Ukraine, as well as concessions for Ukrainians in Ukraine and in the UK.

Visa Concession for Family Members of British Citizens in Ukraine

Non-British family members of British nationals who usually live in Ukraine can now apply for a visa in any of the family settlement migration routes for free.

The concession is available to persons of all nationalities (except British) whose British family member usually lives in Ukraine and is one of the following:

Their spouse or civil partner

Their unmarried partner (you must have been living together in a relationship akin to marriage for at least 2 years)

Their parent if under the age of 18

Their child under the age of 18

Their adult dependent relative

The concession offers a significant saving for non-British family members of British nationals usually living in Ukraine. The Home Office visa application fee for the above immigration routes is normally £1,523, but under the concession applications can be made free of charge.

If you are a non-British family member of a British citizen who usually lives in Ukraine and you wish to travel to the UK via one of the family migration routes then you will need to contact UK Visas & Immigration before making an application.

Telephone: +44 300 3032785 – select option 1 (0300 3032785 if you're in the UK – select option 1)

Monday to Friday, 8am to 8pm

Saturday to Sunday, 9am to 5:30pm

You will be asked to provide information about yourself and your family member, as well as contact details. UKVI will then confirm whether you are eligible for a family migration visa and share details of the free application process.

The visa application centre in Kyiv is now closed and all UK visa services in Kyiv are suspended. Family members of British nationals who usually live in the Ukraine and need a UK visa can apply through the new, temporary location in the Lemberg Business Centre in the city of Lviv to give their biometrics. Alternatively, they can apply through a visa application centre in a nearby country. Visa application centres are currently operating in Poland, Romania, Hungary and Moldova.

UKVI aims to process family migration visa applications, or contact applicants about their application, within 24 hours from the submission of biometric information at the visa application centre.

Other Ukrainian Citizens in Ukraine

Ukrainian citizens in Ukraine who are not immediate family members of British nationals normally living in Ukraine, or where the British national is living in the UK are currently unable to make visa applications to visit, work, study or join family in the UK through a visa application centre in Ukraine.

If you are able to safely travel, you can apply through a visa application centre in one of the nearby countries.

If you need assistance, contact UKVI:

Telephone: + 44 300 3032785 – select option 3 (0300 3032785 if you're in the UK – select option 3)

Monday to Friday 24 Hours

Ukrainian Citizens in the UK

The Home Office has agreed some temporary concessions to support Ukrainian nationals currently in the UK who are now unable to return when their existing visa expires. These concessions will assist Ukrainian nationals in extending their stay in the UK without having to leave and re-apply from overseas.

The following temporary concessions are currently in force:

Visitors: Ukrainian nationals in the UK on a visitor visa who cannot return to Ukraine can switch into a points-based route or a family visa route. They will need to meet the requirements of the relevant visa route and pay the associated visa fee.Skilled Workers

Skilled Workers: Ukrainian nationals in the UK on a Skilled Worker visa that is due to expire can apply to extend their leave or apply for settlement if they meet the Immigration Rules.

Students: Ukrainian nationals in the UK on a Student visa that is due to expire can apply to extend their leave or switch to a Graduate visa, if they meet the Immigration Rules.

Seasonal Workers: Ukrainian nationals in the UK on a Seasonal Worker visa can extend their visa to 31 December 2022 if they cannot return to Ukraine. They must continue working in a job permitted by the Seasonal Worker route, with the same Scheme Operator (sponsor).

Additional concessions are available to HGV driver and pork butchers, details of which can be found here.

Further Updates

If the Home Office decides to make any further changes to the visa conditions for Ukrainian nationals then these will be posted on this page.

