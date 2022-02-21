Key Points

Introduced in 2019, the Golden Visa allows a long-term residence pathway for highly talented or skilled individuals

Overview

In 2019, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) introduced a new pathway for long-term residence visa holders , known as the Golden Visa. This visa allows foreign nationals to live, work and study in the UAE without the need for employer sponsorship. These visa types have a validity period of five to 10 years and can be renewed automatically. The Golden Visa can be granted for the following categories of applicants:

Inventors;

Entrepreneurs;

Specialized talents and researchers in various fields of science and knowledge;

Highly talented students with promising scientific capacities

For additional information concerning eligibility and conditions, click here . The application for the Golden Visa can be found here .

What are the Changes?

Looking Ahead

Originally published 18 February 2022

