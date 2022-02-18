The Taiwanese government announced that it will lengthen its entry restrictions and a moratorium of visa processing until at least February 28. From then on, authorities will modify them gradually.

Due to the new travel ban, Non-Republic of China (ROC) nationals without an authentic Alien Resident Certificate (ARC) are prohibited from entering or traveling through Taiwan. Additionally, individuals with visitor or residence visas are forbidden from entering Taiwan.

Moreover, exceptions will vary for those who have obtained permission for emergency and humanitarian reasons, and business travelers that have been granted special approval from the Taiwanese authorities.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, companies should reschedule travel as necessary for employees that have been affected.

Source:

https://www.bal.com/bal-news/taiwan-covid-19-travel-ban-visa-suspension-extended-5/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.