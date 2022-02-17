Key Points

Golden Residency Visa announced for high-skilled foreign talent, foreign national retirees, and property owners interested in residency in Bahrain

Overview

The government of Bahrain launched the Golden Residency Visa for individuals categorized as property owners, resident foreign nationals and retirees, and highly talented individuals. Applications for the new visa can be submitted via the eGovernment website. Required documentation for the application will vary depending on the category of the applicant.

Foreign resident applicants must provide proof of having an average income of at least BHD 2,000 per month. For additional information on requirements for retirees, property owners, and highly talented applicants, click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Bahrain announced the Golden Residency Visa, which can be granted to resident foreign nationals, including employees and retirees, highly skilled foreign nationals, and foreign nationals who own property in Bahrain. The Golden Visa can be renewed an unlimited number of times.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 15 February 2022.

